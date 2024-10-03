IOTA (MIOTA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.96 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One IOTA coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a market capitalization of $396.96 million and $12.96 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IOTA has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000742 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

IOTA Profile

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,459,157,943 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

