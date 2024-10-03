Moonbeam (GLMR) Trading 19.5% Lower This Week

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $140.63 million and approximately $4.72 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 19.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00040235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00012948 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00007097 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,139,557,754 coins and its circulating supply is 904,269,913 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

