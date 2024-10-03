Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 36,856.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240,674 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Marriott International worth $58,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,147,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,793,000 after purchasing an additional 934,304 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter worth $153,697,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $46,187,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,616,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,750,000 after acquiring an additional 192,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in Marriott International by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 221,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,442,000 after purchasing an additional 126,323 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.65.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $248.82 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.75 and a twelve month high of $260.57. The stock has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $230.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.77.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

