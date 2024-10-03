Cavalry Management Group LLC Acquires 5,722 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cavalry Management Group LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Ford Motor comprises approximately 4.1% of Cavalry Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cavalry Management Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of F. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1,997.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE F opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.72.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

