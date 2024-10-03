Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,339,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 660,800 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.07% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $138,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,319,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,459,000 after purchasing an additional 263,176 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,848,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,591,000 after purchasing an additional 831,975 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,852,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,595 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 5,278,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,500,000 after acquiring an additional 108,480 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 38.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,131,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,647 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC stock opened at $55.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.85%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.41.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

