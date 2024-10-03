97,582 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 97,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,542,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.12% of IDEXX Laboratories as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,363,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 696.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 352,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,891,000 after purchasing an additional 308,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 23.9% in the second quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $485.97 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $583.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $487.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $496.61. The company has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.25.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

