Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,776,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,978,218,000 after buying an additional 3,536,913 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251,371 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,643,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,559,000 after buying an additional 2,530,119 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,280,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,657,000 after buying an additional 218,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,696,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,434,000 after buying an additional 28,771 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.1 %

ICE opened at $160.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.64 and a 200 day moving average of $144.03. The company has a market cap of $92.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $163.71.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $55,746.35. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,098,792.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $55,746.35. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,098,792.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,108.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,316 shares of company stock worth $9,835,609 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.47.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

