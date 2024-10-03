Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $238,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,767 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,690,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,103,000 after buying an additional 10,546,138 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,574,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 927.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,790,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,273 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,833,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,710 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,382,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,482 shares in the last quarter.

JPST opened at $50.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.44. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.96 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

