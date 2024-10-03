Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Acquires 70 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.05.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:TRV opened at $235.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $243.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.44.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.20%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.