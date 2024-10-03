Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Takes Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Republic Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RSG

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG opened at $200.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.72. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.23 and a twelve month high of $208.69.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. Equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.