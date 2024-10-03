The Goldman Sachs Group Raises KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $145.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $137.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KKR. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.80.

KKR stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.56. The company had a trading volume of 533,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,483,069. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $115.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.72 and a 1-year high of $134.85.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

