Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $59.50 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VCTR. Barclays started coverage on Victory Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.78.

Shares of Victory Capital stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,932. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.79. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $56.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $219.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.82 million. Equities analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the second quarter valued at about $582,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the second quarter worth about $346,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 27.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Victory Capital by 43.2% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 35,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 10,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

