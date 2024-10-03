Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $25.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on INTC. New Street Research lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.96.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.22. The company had a trading volume of 27,702,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,242,957. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.72. Intel has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $94.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 301.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 470,641 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $23,650,000 after purchasing an additional 353,426 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,055 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Intel by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,038,227 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $152,671,000 after buying an additional 103,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

