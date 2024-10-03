Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,508 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 24,803 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,820,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Visa by 1.8% in the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 45,969 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,639,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management boosted its stake in Visa by 5.2% in the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 6,776 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 86,519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,788,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in shares of Visa by 79.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 179 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock opened at $277.01 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.78 and a 12-month high of $293.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $506.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $272.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.10.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.