Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stock Holdings Lifted by American National Bank & Trust

American National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 52,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $64.80 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $65.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.12.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

