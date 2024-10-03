Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 596 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.5% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.5% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,861,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,310 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 4,266,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,980,000 after buying an additional 127,367 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 271.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,009,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,893,000 after buying an additional 2,930,610 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,126,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,097,000 after acquiring an additional 112,418 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 640,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,481,000 after acquiring an additional 17,579 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $66.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $68.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.52.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

