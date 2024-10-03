Weybosset Research & Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Bank OZK comprises 3.6% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Weybosset Research & Management LLC owned 0.22% of Bank OZK worth $10,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,930,000 after buying an additional 207,341 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 188,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after acquiring an additional 82,233 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,437,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 140,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 29,993 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $873,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OZK shares. StockNews.com raised Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James downgraded Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bank OZK from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.57.

Bank OZK Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OZK opened at $41.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $34.76 and a 1-year high of $52.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.08.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.52. Bank OZK had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

