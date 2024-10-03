Doliver Advisors LP Sells 192 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Doliver Advisors LP decreased its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management accounts for about 0.6% of Doliver Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,558,000 after buying an additional 552,893 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 20,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 33,731 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $1,731,000. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $932,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:APO opened at $132.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.66. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.11 and a 12 month high of $135.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 21.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.76.

View Our Latest Report on APO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at $9,007,801.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.