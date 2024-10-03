Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by American National Bank & Trust

American National Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America comprises approximately 1.2% of American National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. American National Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.06% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $10,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 313.2% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.1 %

LH stock opened at $219.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $191.97 and a 1-year high of $238.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.00.

Insider Activity

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Lance Berberian sold 12,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,770,506.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,647,501.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $454,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at $833,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lance Berberian sold 12,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,770,506.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,501.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,679 shares of company stock valued at $6,716,306. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

