Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Sells 140 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Carrier Global by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.5% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 32,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 4.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $80.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.32, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $81.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.82.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

