American National Bank & Trust Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

American National Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,773,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913,933 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 138.3% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,464,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,717,000 after buying an additional 2,590,780 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 12.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,247,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,945,000 after buying an additional 907,972 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 27.2% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,135,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,061,000 after buying an additional 883,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2,782.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 815,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,469,000 after acquiring an additional 786,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on OTIS. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.86.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $104.81 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $105.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.19. The company has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

