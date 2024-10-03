Doliver Advisors LP Trims Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Doliver Advisors LP cut its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,657 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,257,053 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,068,991,000 after purchasing an additional 105,236 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 81,947.0% in the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,669,757 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,729,223,000 after buying an additional 7,660,409 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,801,916 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $472,963,000 after acquiring an additional 279,719 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,454,499 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $422,861,000 after acquiring an additional 351,540 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in First Solar by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,020,527 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $175,816,000 after purchasing an additional 16,756 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $234.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.65. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $306.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.71 million. First Solar had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FSLR shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. DZ Bank upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on First Solar from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.12.

Get Our Latest Analysis on First Solar

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $382,339.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $382,339.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,885 shares of company stock worth $2,405,757. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.