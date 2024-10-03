Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% during the second quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.7% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Ndwm LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ndwm LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $855.44.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $880.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $180.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $527.24 and a twelve month high of $945.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $845.39 and a 200-day moving average of $778.69.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total value of $1,540,715.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,914 shares of company stock worth $5,608,936 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.