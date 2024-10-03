Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Buys 190 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Entergy by 2,172.7% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Entergy by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 7,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,029,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $388,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,307,787.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 7,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,626. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entergy Price Performance

NYSE ETR opened at $132.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $133.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ETR. Barclays raised Entergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.50 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.58.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

