Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $808,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,249,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,921,000 after purchasing an additional 176,860 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,093,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,849,000 after acquiring an additional 212,522 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,802,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,388 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,592,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,985,000 after acquiring an additional 226,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,966,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,618,000 after purchasing an additional 98,154 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IWR opened at $87.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $88.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.91.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

