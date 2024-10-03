Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Invests $249,000 in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $206,211,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 27,824.4% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 572,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,689,000 after purchasing an additional 570,679 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 7,363.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 422,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,067,000 after purchasing an additional 417,120 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,060,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,402,000 after purchasing an additional 309,738 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 162.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 447,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,263,000 after purchasing an additional 277,274 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,447,862.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:TT opened at $387.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $87.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $184.02 and a 12 month high of $391.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $352.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.29.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.