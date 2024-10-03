Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 32,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,981,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 346.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $673.00 target price (up previously from $621.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $633.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $703.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $636.64.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $627.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $583.78 and a 200-day moving average of $552.89. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $362.49 and a one year high of $639.87.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

