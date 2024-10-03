Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 252,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,761,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 62,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $62,056,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 73,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after buying an additional 18,532 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $83.67 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $84.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.301 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.