Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 4 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,237,000. Aristides Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,449,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,050,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Stock Up 0.6 %

Booking stock opened at $4,125.01 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,733.04 and a 52 week high of $4,272.88. The company has a market capitalization of $138.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,805.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,766.25.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $37.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Booking from $4,150.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Booking from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Booking from $4,300.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Booking from $3,950.00 to $3,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,064.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

