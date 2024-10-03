Mattson Financial Services LLC Invests $1.14 Million in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,885 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,041,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,145,000 after purchasing an additional 70,618 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,560,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 33,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JMBS opened at $46.55 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $47.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.31 and its 200 day moving average is $45.15.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1966 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.