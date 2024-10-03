Mattson Financial Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Pfizer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,886,849,000 after buying an additional 11,099,024 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,794,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,008,798,000 after buying an additional 2,241,609 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,104,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,593,000 after purchasing an additional 290,760 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,923,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $417,561,000 after purchasing an additional 470,003 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,260,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,077,000 after buying an additional 238,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $28.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $162.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -476.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.31. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, September 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

