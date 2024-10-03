Mattson Financial Services LLC Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC owned 0.08% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARKW. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 186,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after buying an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $177,000.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARKW stock opened at $82.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 2.04. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $86.25.

About ARK Next Generation Internation ETF

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.