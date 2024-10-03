Mattson Financial Services LLC Takes $1.43 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,639 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In related news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $34,087,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,595,938.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,791.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,357 shares of company stock worth $53,115,572. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target (up from $305.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR stock opened at $299.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.98 and a beta of 1.01. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.74 and a fifty-two week high of $306.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $267.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.42.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.98%.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.