Mattson Financial Services LLC Buys New Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 33,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 26,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Schlumberger by 8.7% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.0% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $43.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.48 and its 200 day moving average is $46.87. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $38.66 and a 12-month high of $61.20.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Dbs Bank assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.50 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.29.

In other Schlumberger news,

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,428.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,012.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 180,716 shares of company stock valued at $9,048,624. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Profile



Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.



