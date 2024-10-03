Mattson Financial Services LLC Takes $2.34 Million Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 542.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.10.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $84.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $123.93 billion, a PE ratio of 70.98, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.69 and its 200 day moving average is $75.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $84.89.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $585,594.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,967.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,685. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

