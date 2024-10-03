Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,539 shares during the quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,890.9% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX opened at $50.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.17. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1011 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

