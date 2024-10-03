Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Acquired by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,672.4% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $60.30 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $60.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1851 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

