Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Sells 392 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 0.5% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,437.5% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,773,000 after buying an additional 1,214,838 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 409.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 857,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,786,000 after acquiring an additional 689,212 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,310,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,203,000 after acquiring an additional 636,112 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 155.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 872,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,550,000 after purchasing an additional 530,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 39.6% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,140,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,254,000 after purchasing an additional 323,386 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average is $50.97. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.