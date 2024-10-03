Greenhaven Associates Inc. Has $198.61 Million Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,819,646 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the quarter. Lear makes up about 2.3% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Greenhaven Associates Inc. owned 3.20% of Lear worth $198,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Lear during the first quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 70.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lear in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lear from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Lear from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.91.

Lear Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $108.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.13 and its 200-day moving average is $122.12. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $101.67 and a 1 year high of $147.11.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.26. Lear had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Lear’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

