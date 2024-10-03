PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Purchased by Greenhaven Associates Inc.

Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,593,179 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares during the period. PulteGroup comprises approximately 9.4% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Greenhaven Associates Inc. owned 2.70% of PulteGroup worth $802,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,985,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,529,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,254,000 after purchasing an additional 250,937 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,968,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,864,000 after acquiring an additional 235,826 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 388,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,837,000 after purchasing an additional 219,609 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 40.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 733,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,511,000 after buying an additional 212,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $143.35 on Thursday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.80 and a 12 month high of $145.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.07 and a 200 day moving average of $120.27.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.41%.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,043,420.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,462.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $15,814,039 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on PHM shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on PulteGroup from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.93.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

