iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Dentgroup LLC

Dentgroup LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWS. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,046,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,195,000 after acquiring an additional 919,370 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 691,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,383,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares during the last quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,425,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $131.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.64 and a 200-day moving average of $123.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.40 and a one year high of $132.79.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

