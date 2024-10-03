Greenhaven Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Greenhaven Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,368,597 shares during the period. International Paper makes up about 0.0% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 20.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after buying an additional 17,516 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of International Paper by 1,896.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 210,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 199,687 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $1,312,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in International Paper by 1,759.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 251,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,808,000 after acquiring an additional 237,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In other news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $236,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,729.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $26,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,383.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 5,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $236,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,729.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,440 shares of company stock valued at $931,502. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Paper Stock Performance

NYSE:IP opened at $48.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 98.17 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.43.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. International Paper had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 377.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.21.

International Paper Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

See Also

