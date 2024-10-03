Dentgroup LLC Makes New $357,000 Investment in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB)

Dentgroup LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000. Dentgroup LLC owned about 0.15% of Capital Group Core Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 161.1% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 288,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after acquiring an additional 178,221 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,587,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 426.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 897,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,186,000 after purchasing an additional 727,447 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 11,417 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $451,000.

Shares of CGCB stock opened at $26.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.16. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.42 and a 52-week high of $27.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0849 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

