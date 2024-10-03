Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 4.8% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $19,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000.

SPEM stock opened at $42.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.76. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $42.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

