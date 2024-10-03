Greenhaven Associates Inc. Purchases 1,493 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,884,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Arrow Electronics makes up approximately 2.9% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $250,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 794.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 76.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ARW opened at $130.98 on Thursday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.51 and a 1 year high of $136.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.26.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.75.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

