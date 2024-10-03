Dentgroup LLC Invests $285,000 in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Dentgroup LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ONEQ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,282,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,713,000 after purchasing an additional 47,031 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 764,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,459,000 after purchasing an additional 29,103 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 437,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,165,000 after buying an additional 51,290 shares in the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 367,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,698,000 after buying an additional 9,038 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 357,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,013,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance
ONEQ opened at $70.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.35. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $73.58.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Dividend Announcement
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.
