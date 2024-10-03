Centaurus Financial Inc. Cuts Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW – Free Report) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,443 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF were worth $5,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 8,183.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,601 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the second quarter valued at about $7,818,000. American Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,400,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,003,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 116.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 196,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after acquiring an additional 105,714 shares in the last quarter.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Price Performance

Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF stock opened at $34.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.58 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.45. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a 52 week low of $28.82 and a 52 week high of $35.04.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (JULW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULW was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

