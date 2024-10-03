Ashburton Jersey Ltd Purchases Shares of 8,342 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,000. Axon Enterprise accounts for 1.0% of Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,547,878,000 after buying an additional 212,401 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 238.7% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 492,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,981,000 after buying an additional 346,838 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 44.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 375,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,546,000 after buying an additional 114,800 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 13.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 368,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,496,000 after buying an additional 45,049 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,302,000 after buying an additional 144,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.95, for a total transaction of $1,643,885.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,449,733.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.95, for a total value of $1,643,885.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,449,733.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total value of $29,853,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,015,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,052,771.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 365,405 shares of company stock worth $134,635,646. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $404.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $359.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.46. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.01 and a 52-week high of $405.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.28, a PEG ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXON. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.38.

Read Our Latest Report on Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.