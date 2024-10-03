Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. Buys Shares of 16,210 Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 0.6% of Alternative Investment Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $67.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.63. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $67.92. The company has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

