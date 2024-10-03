Paragon Capital Management Inc. Buys 65 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Paragon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum comprises approximately 1.3% of Paragon Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $2,317,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPC. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $186.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.62.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE MPC opened at $165.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $139.32 and a 12 month high of $221.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.64 and a 200-day moving average of $178.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

